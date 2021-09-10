Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov positively assesses Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Former commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov assesses positively the work of the Russian peacekeepers.

“I assess it only positively. The peaceful population gives us the assessment. Today the life in Karabakh is in normal course. There are, of course, very complex issues, but the process is underway – the people’s return, the solution of a number of problematic issues. Therefore, I think, everything will be normal”, he said, reports TASS.

Rustam Muradov added that after the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the Russian peacekeepers have been deployed there for five years based on the statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020.

“A decision over the extension of the Russian peacekeeping mission will be made in the future”, he said.

Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov’s mission in Nagorno Karabakh completed on September 6, 2021. Mikhail Kosobokov is the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Karabakh.

