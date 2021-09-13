Main stage of West 2021 drills kicks off with participation of Armenian battalion

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The main stage of ‘’West-2021’’ military drills has kicked of at Mulino’s shooting range in Russia. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan also followed the drills, carried out with combat firing.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, military units of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, as well as military units from Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are involved in the main stage of ‘’West-2021’’ drills. Armenia participates in the drills with a battalion comprised of tank, motorized rifle and artillery units.

‘’The drills are based on the experience of the recent military operations, in particular, in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Artsakh Republic. New ways and methods for operations of joint forces have also been developed’’, reads the statement.