Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth business activities, ARMENPRESS reports President of Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan said in Yerevan during the Armenia Business Forum, presenting the 5-year plans of the Tashir Group.

‘’The development of the economy is impossible without the development of production capacities, including the application of new innovative solutions in that sphere. The development of new capacities is the driving force of the whole economy. It increases the export potential, provides jobs for the country's population. $ 50 million will be allocated for this purpose," Karapetyan said, adding that the second direction for the company is the sphere of tourism.

"The sphere of tourism requires great attention. Armenia is a country of unique tourism, it has a great potential for development. We will allocate about $ 50 million for those purposes," Karapetyan said.

The next important direction, according to him, is the fostering of youth activities, for which the company will invest nearly 30 million USD.