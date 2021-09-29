Nearly half a million tourists visit Armenia in 6 months

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector in Armenia saw some activeness in the summer, according to data released by the Tourism Committee.

A total of 313,396 tourists visited Armenia in the summer, while the figure for January-August stood at 488,558.

Most tourists came from Russia, followed by Iran and Georgia, and Ukraine and India, among others.

The most active tourism month was August (143,168 visitors). In June and July the number of inbound tourists was 64,101 and 106,127 respectively.

