Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi on PRC 72nd anniversary

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“I warmly congratulate you and the people of China on the 72nd anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China. With your skilled leadership and vision to the future, China has decisively determined its place and role in the international arena and is confidently moving on a progressive path.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian-Chinese diplomatic relations. Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent and stable development of the partnership with China, in particular the promotion of cooperation within the Belt and Road important initiative.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, I believe that we will demonstrate a decisive will for the implementation of joint programs and initiatives. I hope that our relations, which are based on the rich experience of the past and the ancient civilizational values, will continue to develop and expand for the benefit of our states and for the welfare of our nations”, reads the President’s letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan