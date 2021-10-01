Armenian Defense Minister highlights Iran’s role in ensuring regional security

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri. Iranian embassy's military attaché Colonel Bahman Sadeghin also participated in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, during the meeting the Armenian Defense Minister presented the regional situation, highlighting the role of Iran in ensuring the regional security.

The sides also discussed other issues related to the deepening of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation and regional issues.