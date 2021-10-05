Armenian Finance Minister, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral economic cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry reports.

During the meeting the minister presented the government’s five-year action plan, the introduction of a public finance management system and the reforms strategy. He highly appreciated the close cooperation with Russia and attached importance to the development of the relations especially in economic direction.

In turn the Russian Ambassador congratulated the minister on appointment and expressed the readiness of the Russian side to carry out cooperation in all areas based on the traditions of already 30-year-old partnering relations.

The officials also discussed the development prospects of the Armenian-Russian relations in the fields of economy, energy, infrastructure, new technologies and entrepreneurship.

The Armenian Minister and the Russian Ambassador also discussed the activity of the South Caucasus Railway, highlighting its significance in the development of Armenia’s economy and the fact that the upgrading of the railway’s capacities opens new opportunities for socio-economic development.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan