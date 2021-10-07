Sarkissian congratulates Putin on birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of birthday, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Armenia highly values you and your significant contribution to the development of cooperation between our countries and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

I am sure that the allied relations, which are based on centuries-old brotherhood and mutual trust between our peoples and are directed for the future, will continue contributing to the promotion of bilateral agenda and the practical exercise of cooperation potential”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

