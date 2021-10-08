ICJ to hold hearings on provisional measures against Azerbaijan Oct. 14-15

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The hearings at the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan will be held on October 14-15.

On September 16, 2021, Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Armenia also requested the Court to indicate certain provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency”, including the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, as well as the closure of the so-called “Military Trophies Park” in Baku.

Armenia’s Representative before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan, who will represent Armenia’s interests at the International Court of Justice over this case, has provided details to ARMENPRESS.

“This is the first time that Armenia is submitting a request to the UN’s International Court of Justice. I think this is an unprecedented step made by Armenia”, he said.

He stated that the “evidence, facts, claims and demands presented in the request are quite large-scale and relate to the gross violations of the Convention, which we witness even today”. “For that purpose, Armenia, in addition to the proceedings, has also requested to indicate urgent or provisional measures. The hearings over this are scheduled on October 14 and 15, and a group has been formed for participating in those hearings, which involves also famous international experts who will help to present Armenia’s interests”, Kirakosyan said.

The examination stage of an urgent measure will be followed by the stage of examining the main request. The investigation of the main case will last for years, but the court is expected to make decision over the request on applying urgent measures in 1-1.5 month.

“I think the evidence we have presented are very convincing, the legal facts as well”, he said. “The fact that we already have an international legal process in the International Court of Justice where Armenia presents very clearly its demands and legal explanations, I think, will have quite a big impact on the formation of international public opinion and a right international public environment”, he added.

