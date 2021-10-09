Armenian serviceman injured by Azerbaijani shooting in Yeraskh section of the border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Misak Khachatryan, a contract soldier of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, was injured by a shot fired by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the Armenian positions in the Ararat region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, precisely in the Yeraskh section.

The incident took place on October 9 at about 12:50.

The Defense Ministry informed ARMENPRESS that the serviceman’s life is not under risk.