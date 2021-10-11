Armenian Finance Minister, Swedish Ambassador discuss issues of mutual economic interest

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, the ministry said in a press release.

The minister introduced the Ambassador on the government’s five-year action plan, the priorities set for the upcoming budget year, as well as a number of issues relating to Armenia’s macroeconomic stability, revision of capital expenditures and tax policy.

The Swedish Ambassador highlighted deepening the cooperation between the two countries, stating that Sweden welcomes the government’s readiness to carry out systematic reforms in Armenia and is ready to continue assisting those reforms.

A wide range of issues relating to deepening the bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan