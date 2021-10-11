Iran’s FM says will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan soon

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in the nearest future, Mehr news agency reports.

“Focusing on neighbors, including the northern neighbors, is one of the foreign policy priorities of the new Iranian government”, FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with the Russian television channel. “Armenia and Azerbaijan are two good neighbors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so we cannot work against each other. Iran’s foreign policy is a balanced foreign policy”, the minister said, adding that he will “visit the two countries at the appropriate time”.