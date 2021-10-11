Regional challenges to be on agenda of upcoming meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani spiritual leaders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Regional challenges will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Head of the Information Department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Yesayi Artenyan told Armenpress.

“We are not familiar with the agenda, we will provide additional information when the meeting takes place. I can only state that the meeting will touch upon our regional challenges of today”, he said, however, he couldn’t tell the exact date of the meeting, as it’s not clear yet.

Earlier today the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported that Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will visit Russia on a two-day trip on October 11 to meet with Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill in Moscow. According to the statement, the Catholicos will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the region’s spiritual leaders.

