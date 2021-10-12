Armenian President congratulates King Felipe VI of Spain on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on the National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian said that Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of the cooperation with Spain, which is based on trust and respect, in areas of mutual interest.

“I hope the established constructive dialogue will further expand, and Spain will continue providing practical support to the further development of the Armenia-EU relations for the benefit of our peoples”, the letter reads.

