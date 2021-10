Indian Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited today the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian FM was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the visit.

