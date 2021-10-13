Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Iran
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed Arsen Avagyan as the new Armenian Ambassador to Iran, replacing Artashes Tumanyan, the presidency reported.
- 10.13-21:28 Azerbaijan denies information of having released Iranian truck drivers
- 10.13-20:38 Azerbaijan releases Iranian truck drivers arrested earlier on Goris-Kapan road – Mehr
- 10.13-20:00 Coronavirus deaths worldwide drop to a one-year low
- 10.13-19:13 The Dutch Foreign Minister will make efforts to keep the issue of Armenian captives on the EU agenda
- 10.13-18:19 For Iran, its own and its neighbor’s security are interconnected – Prosecutor General of Iran meets with Alen Simonyan
- 10.13-17:36 We have clear vision of what we should cooperate over – PM Pashinyan receives Indian Foreign Minister
- 10.13-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-21
- 10.13-17:32 Asian Stocks down - 13-10-21
- 10.13-17:05 Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Iran
- 10.13-17:01 Speaker of Parliament receives executives of AGBU Montreal Chapter
- 10.13-16:47 Armenian finance minister introduces government’s five-year action plan to German partners
- 10.13-16:35 Goris-Kapan bypass to be ready by yearend
- 10.13-16:12 Catholicos Karekin II, Russia’s Patriarch Kirill, Azerbaijan-based Chairman of CMO Allahshukur Pashazadeh meet in Moscow
- 10.13-16:03 Armenian Prime Minister receives Iranian Prosecutor General
- 10.13-15:00 Armenian hospitals run out of COVID-19 beds
- 10.13-14:46 France working with Russia, US on long-term Karabakh agreement – Ambassador
- 10.13-14:31 COVID-19: Armenia to receive more Chinese-made vaccine doses soon
- 10.13-13:24 New meeting between Armenian and Azeri FMs to be organized
- 10.13-13:05 Armenian FM hopes there will be signed agreement on Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor in near future
- 10.13-12:31 India supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict within OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship – FM
- 10.13-11:57 Armenia supports India’s bid for permanent seat at UN Security Council
- 10.13-11:52 Indian Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 10.13-11:47 Russia, EU hold meeting on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
- 10.13-11:42 Armenia reiterates support to India over Jammu and Kashmir
- 10.13-11:30 COVID-19: Armenian health ministry reports 1217 new cases, 28 deaths
