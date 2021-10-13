Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed Arsen Avagyan as the new Armenian Ambassador to Iran, replacing Artashes Tumanyan, the presidency reported.








