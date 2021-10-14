Cooperation with Sweden important for Armenia also in format of Armenia-EU relations – Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Armenia Patrik Svensson, the Parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Speaker has underlined that Sweden is one of the important and trustworthy partners for Armenia.

The Parliament Speaker touched upon the close and effective cooperation existing between the delegations of two countries on the different international parliamentary platforms.

Speaking about Armenia-Sweden cooperation, Alen Simonyan highly assessed the support of the friendly country in the democratic processes going on in Armenia, as well as valued the financial assistance shown by the Government of Sweden in the development of a number of spheres.

In the context of bilateral cooperation, the Speaker has affirmed that the cooperation with Sweden is important also in the format of Armenia-European Union relations.

Patrik Svensson highlighted the development of the bilateral parliamentary ties and the expansion of cooperation in many spheres.

The sides also discussed a number of issues regarding the deepening of Armenia-Sweden cooperation.