Confirmed global Covid-19 cases exceed 240 million, more than 4 million 900 thousand people have died

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Global Covid-19 cases has reached 240 million 596 thousand 377, 4 million 900 thousand 511 people died, 217 million 861 thousand 639 have recovered.

ARMENPRESS reports the USA continues to lead the list of the most cases. Over 45.6 million cases has been reported in the USA, with nearly 742 thousand deaths.

India is the second in the list with over 34 million cases and nearly 452 thousand deaths.

Brazil is the third with over 21.6 million cases and 602 thousand deaths.