Artsakh military denies reports on “besieged” positions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying reports that some of its positions and a command post are besieged.

“The information spread by some Facebook users on “besieged” positions and a command post are false,” the Defense Army said in a statement, adding that these fake “manipulative” reports seek to mislead the public.

