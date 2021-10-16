Artsakh military denies reports on “besieged” positions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying reports that some of its positions and a command post are besieged.

“The information spread by some Facebook users on “besieged” positions and a command post are false,” the Defense Army said in a statement, adding that these fake “manipulative” reports seek to mislead the public.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan