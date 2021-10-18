Norway to provide a significant batch of Moderna vaccine to Armenia - newly appointed Ambassador

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan on October 18 received the newly appointed Ambassador of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen (place of residence Tbilisi) on the occasion of handing over the copy of the credentials.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy FM congratulated Helene Sand Andresen on the occasion of assuming the responsible mission and hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to the further strengthening of Armenian-Norwegian relations and further enlargement of the agenda.



The interlocutors reaffirmed the mutual readiness for activation of political dialogue, development of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral frameworks and full exploitation of the existing potential.

Ambassador Andresen informed that in the framework of “Team Europe'' initiative Norway will provide a significant batch of Moderna vaccine to Armenia.

During the meeting the Deputy Minister comprehensively presented to the interlocutor the present situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context the necessity of the resumption of Nagorno Karabakh peace process in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group was highlighted.