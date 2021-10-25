Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

COVID-19: 677,032 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A total of 677,032 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 466,785 and the second dose – 210,247, the ministry of healthcare reports.

The following vaccines are available in Armenia: AstraZenca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, CoronaVac, Moderna.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia. 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








