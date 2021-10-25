Tatev-Aghvani republican significance road to be put into operation by end of November

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Tatev-Aghvani strategic significance road will be fully put into operation by late November, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan said in a statement on social media.

“On October 24, together with Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan and Governor of Syunik province Melikset Poghosyan, we visited the Tatev-Aghvani road section to get acquainted with the construction works. This strategic significance road is expected to be put into a full operation by the end of November”, Papikyan said.

He also informed that the construction of alternative roads in Syunik is also at an active stage, which will be ready in spring 2022, as a result of which the province will have a completely new system of road communication.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan