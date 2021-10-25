Armenia reports 1184 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 1184 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 296,552, the ministry of healthcare reports.

14,037 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 24.

1221 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 261,952.

The death toll has risen to 6055 (42 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 27,284.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1261 (3 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan