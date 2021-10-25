Pashinyan administration to ramp up science funding by 83%

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to increase science funding by 83%, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 2022 budget’s debates at a parliamentary joint committee session.

He said the government prioritizes long-term investments in science and education.

“In 2022, the funds allocated to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports will grow 27%. Here are the works on developing and building educational facilities which will continue the ongoing construction works and develop numerous new educational institutions,” the PM said.

As of this moment 76 schools and 51 kindergartens are already under construction or renovation, he said.

“In 2022 the government will allocate 83% more money for science alone, while the money allocated for scientific themed research is 2,5 times more, comprising 6,7 billion drams,” PM Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that the government’s goal is to make education and continuous development a lifestyle.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan