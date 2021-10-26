Lost Venezuelan tourists found safe by Armenian search and rescue team near Lake Parz
13:15, 26 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Two Venezuelan nationals were found safe after getting lost near the Lake Parz in Dilijan, Tavush province.
The Tavush Province Crisis Management Center received a 911 call at 22:19, October 25 on two missing tourists near the resort site.
A search and rescue team was dispatched to the location, who were forced to pass 9 kilometers on foot due to an impassable road.
The rescuers found the two citizens of Venezuela, aged 61 and 46, safe some 5 kilometers from the Lake Parz.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
