Boxer David Chaloyan secures at least bronze medal at the World Championship

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Member of boxing team of Armenia Davit Chaloyan secured at least a bronze medal at the World Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports Davit Chaloyan competed with Lazizbek Mullojonov representing Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals of the +92 kg weight category at the World Championship in Serbia, winning 3: 2. Chaloyan reached the semifinals, securing at least a bronze medal at the World Championship.



Earlier it was reported that the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in the 63 kg weight category Hovhannes Bachkov will compete in the quarterfinals with the representative of Thailand Somchai Wongsuvan.