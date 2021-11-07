‘We are determined to carry out those reforms’ – Armenian PM on establishment of professional army

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian army is at a reforms stage, the government is determined to carry out those reforms aimed at establishing a professional army, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Public TV, asked how he assesses the army’s combat preparedness.

“Our army is at a reforms stage. And we are determined to carry out those reforms aimed at establishing a professional army in the Republic of Armenia, the main essence of which is based exclusively on the defense logic”, the PM said.

He reminded that they have recorded in the government’s action plan that Armenia does not intend to carry out any military attack. “The Armenian Armed Forces must properly defend Armenia’s territory and borders from possible aggressions. This is our goal”, he added.

