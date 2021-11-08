Traffic restores on Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor road

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is now open on both sides after the traffic on the Stepanakert-Berdzor road was stopped due to the incident at the crossroad near Shushi, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

“On November 8, at around 15:00, in the area near the city of Shushi, the Azerbaijani side fired at civilians carrying out construction works on water supply pipes, as a result of which 1 civilian died immediately, 3 others were injured.

The health condition of the injured is assessed by doctors as moderate.

The law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the Russian peacekeeping forces, are currently carrying out relevant work to find out the circumstances of the incident.

It was reported that the traffic on the Stepanakert-Berdzor road was suspended. The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is now open on both sides for all types of vehicles,” reads the statement.