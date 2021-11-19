Region again involved in new phase of escalation, for which Azerbaijan is responsible – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia faces serious challenges threatening its security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech delivered at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

“Dear colleagues, unfortunately, today’s session is being held in a tense situation for our country. I can’t not notice like it was a year before when we were taking part in the session of the Inter-governmental Council, today as well Armenia is facing serious challenges threatening its security. Our region was involved in a new escalation stage, which, unfortunately, led to human losses. Azerbaijan is responsible for this, the military provocation of which is directed to distorting our country’s territorial integrity and the agreements reached in the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 trilateral statements”, the PM said.

