Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

“The figures speak for themselves: the trade turnover between Armenia and the EAEU states in 2021 January-September increased 12.8% compared to the same period of 2020. The export volumes from Armenia to the EAEU states increased 27.8% in the nine months of this year. I am happy to record that the growth is being registered with all partners of the EAEU, the export to Russia increased 27.4%, to Belarus – 19.2%, Kazakhstan – 89.5%, Kyrgyzstan – 48%”, the PM said.

According to Pashinyan, this not only shows the development of commercial cooperation within the EAEU, but also the presence of new opportunities which have launched during the global structural changes of the world economy.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan