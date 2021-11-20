I want to make Armenia scientific and technological hub – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Center for Quantum Technologies of the National University of Singapore, toured the center, got acquainted with the activities and programs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s press service.

President Sarkissian met with Professor Chen Tsuhan, Vice President of the National University of Singapore, José Ignacio Latorre, Head of the Center for Quantum Technologies, and Keok Tong Ling, Head of the National Research Foundation's Intelligent National Economy Department.

They briefed President Sarkissian on the center's activities, the research being carried out in various fields, including its application in medicine.

During the meeting, issues related to mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed, in particular, issues related to the exchange of experience, the implementation of exchange programs for young professionals and scientists.

President Sarkissian presented the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential Initiative for the Development of Science and Technology in Armenia, noting that it, being a future-oriented program, will focus on the scientific and technological development of the country, in particular artificial intelligence, mathematical modeling.

The President said that, taking into account that Singapore has a developed quantum ecosystem, Armenia will be happy to have partners from Singapore as well. The heads of the National University, the Foundation for Quantum Technologies of the Research Foundation, in their turn, noted that they are interested in cooperation and are ready to visit Armenia to study and discuss specific areas of joint work.

President Sarkissian also participated in the forum of the International Council of the National University of Singapore School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), where he spoke about the Armenian-Singaporean relations, the potential for cooperation in the fields of science, education, the role of education and technology in the future development of the states and answered the questions of the participants.

Touching upon the Armenian-Singaporean relations, the President of Armenia noted that Singapore is a special country for many Armenians, as the Armenians have had and still have a significant trace and presence here.

Speaking about the similarities between Armenia and Singapore, President Sarkissian particularly noted that both peoples value education and science. "It is a good basis for developing cooperation in the fields of education and science. The basis of a competitive state is competitive education. We must do everything in our country to develop education, science and high technologies. Armenia and Singapore can do a lot together. I want to make Armenia a hub of science and technology”, the Armenian President said.

The President of Armenia emphasized that Singapore is a good example for Armenia. "Not having great natural resources, being a small country, Singapore had human potential, power of idea, vision, strategy. These are the factors that shaped Singapore. I hope that the strength of that idea will also make my country strong and prosperous and I will be able to say that we have repeated the example of Singapore”, Armen Sarkissian said.