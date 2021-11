Armenia reports 272 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 272 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 334,347, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4730 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 21.

1873 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 307,484.

The death toll has risen to 7308 (30 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 18,150.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan