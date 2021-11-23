Citizen of Artsakh detained after accidentally crossing into territory controlled by Azeri forces

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh says it is taking measures to return a citizen of Artsakh who got lost and accidentally crossed into territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military.

It said that early Tuesday morning it received a report that a 21 year old resident of the Ashan community of Martuni region is missing.

The National Security Service said they found out that the citizen has been detained by the Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and “appearing” in territory under their control.

“The Russian peacekeepers were immediately notified on the incident,” it added, noting that the Russian peacekeepers have been assured that the citizen is safe. Negotiations are underway to return the citizen.

