Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held Nov. 26 in Russia

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold trilateral talks in the Russian resort town of Sochi on November 26, the Kremlin reported.

According to the report, the three leaders will outline the further steps for strengthening stability and establishing peaceful life in Nagorno Karabakh.

Issues related to the restoration of trade-economic and transport connections will be in the focus.

Aside from the trilateral talks, President Putin will also hold separate meetings with PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev.

