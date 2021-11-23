Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Pashinyan’s office confirms participation in Sochi trilateral talks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to ARMENPRESS that PM Pashinyan will participate in the upcoming Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral negotiations on November 26 in Sochi.








