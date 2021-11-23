Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

The report provides information on fabricated and illegal prosecutions against the Armenian POWs and civilian captives which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As a result of the organized 45 illegal, groundless and falsified trials, 3 persons (one of them civilian) were sentenced to 20 year, 2 persons (civilian) to 15 year, 23 persons to 6 year, 2 persons to 4 year, 13 persons to 6 year imprisonment. Materials of fake criminal cases of 2 Armenian prisoners of war are in the Ganja court of grave crimes.

5 of the Armenian POWs subjected to illegal trials were repatriated on October 19, 2021.

However, at the moment, 40 Armenian POWs and civilian captives are convicted on baseless charges in Azerbaijan.