Pashinyan says “3+3” format should not replicate already existing formats

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. It’s extremely important for Armenia that issues that are being already discussed at some platforms should not be discussed in the “3+3” format, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question what is the position of Armenia on the establishment of the “3+3” format.

According to the PM, the “3+3” format should not replicate the already existing formats.

“For example, we do not discuss the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh issue, for which there is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, in the “3+3” format. Next, we have a trilateral commission working on the opening of the regional communications and this issue should not be discussed within the “3+3” format as well. Issues that are key and are not discussed in already existing formats should be discussed. Is it possible to formulate such issues? We will live to see," said the Prime Minister.

The “3+3” format was proposed by Turkey following the 44-day war. The initiative envisages a new platform, in which the three countries of the South Caucasus - Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan - and their three neighbors - Russia, Turkey and Iran - will participate.