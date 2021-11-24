COVID-19: Armenian health authorities report 860 new cases, 23 deaths

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 860 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 335,738, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

The total number of recoveries reached 309,861 (939 in the last 24 hours).

8313 tests were administered.

23 people died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 7379.

As of November 24, the number of active cases stood at 17,088.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan