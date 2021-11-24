Pashinyan receives community leaders of Syunik province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received mayors of Kapan, Meghri, Tegh, Tatev, Gorayk, Kajaran and Sisian communities of Syunik province and the deputy mayor of Goris, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Before starting the discussion of issues relating to the province, Pashinyan congratulated all the new mayors on election. “I am happy to record that our public’s trust towards election institute is consistently and constantly increasing. This has been the key commitment of our political team and government, and we will move on this path.

Our electoral system, of course, is not perfect, there is no perfect electoral system in the world, but the important is that a citizen must be confident that his/her choice is the decisive one. No matter how much the leadership would like it, how much the opposition would like it, people must know that they are a decisive force, and this is a very important factor”, the PM said.

He highlighted such-format meetings also in the context of the community enlargement process. Touching upon the problems facing the Syunik province, Pashinyan said that they are in the daily spotlight of the government. In this respect he stressed the importance of properly conducting the process of providing information from the official, the first source. “It’s necessary to provide complete information about what is happening, why it is happening, what to expect and what not to expect. You know that not always right information is being circulated in the information field. We all must be able to clearly assess the situations and differentiate fake news from true news”, he said.

Thereafter, the meeting participants discussed the government-local self-government bodies cooperation, the process of programs being carried out by the government in the communities of Syunik aimed at infrastructure development.

Pashinyan also touched upon the possibilities of unblocking the economic and transportation communications in the region, as well as conducting the demarcation and delimitation of borders.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan