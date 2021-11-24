Ladaniva from Armenia among nominees of Music Moves Europe Awards 2022

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. On 22 November, the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 announced their 15 nominees, including Ladaniva from Armenia, EU Neighbours East reports.

The Music Moves Europe Awards are the EU Prize to support emerging artists in developing their international careers.

An international jury will select five winning artists from among the nominees and one artist will win the Grand Jury Award. Each winner will receive €10.000, the winner of the Grand Jury Award will receive €10.000 and a green touring voucher worth €5.000.

All winners will be revealed at the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony on 20 January 2022 at ESNS in Groningen, the Netherlands.

Ladaniva is a multicultural band creating world music with a fresh touch of Armenian folk and other traditional forms, including maloya, Balkanbeat, reggae, Arabic, and African influences.