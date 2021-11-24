Armenian soldier found dead in military position

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The body of Suren Avetisyan (born in 2001), a conscript of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head on November 24 at around 14:50. Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident, ARMENPRESS was informed from MoD Armenia.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to Suren Avetisyan's family members, relatives and co-servicemen”, reads the statement.