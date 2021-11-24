Newly appointed Ambassador of Cambodia to Armenia presents credentials to President of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Armenia Seyla Eat (residence in Moscow) presented credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, President Sarkissian congratulated and wished effective work to the newly appointed Ambassador.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the intensification of bilateral relations and the prospects for the development of cooperation. The sides also touched upon the intensification of trade and economic relations, business contacts, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the fields of education and science. The sides agreed on joint work in areas with great potential for cooperation.

Ambassador Eat noted that the Cambodian Government is interested in developing relations with Armenia both bilaterally and multilaterally, including within the framework of international organizations.