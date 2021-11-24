Hambardzum Matevosyan relieved of the post of Armavir governor
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Government of Armenia, Hambardzum Matevosyan has been relieved of the post of governor of Armavir Province, ARMENPRESS reports, e-gov.am website informs.
Matevosyan was appointed governor of Armavir in 2018.
