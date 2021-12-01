23 countries report coronavirus Omicron variant
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A new coronavirus variant, Omicron, originally found in South Africa, has been found in at least 23 countries, ARMENPRESS reports Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva.
“At least 23 countries have reported the discovery of the Omicron variant, and that number will undoubtedly increase”, he said.
