Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

23 countries report coronavirus Omicron variant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A new coronavirus variant, Omicron, originally found in South Africa, has been found in at least 23 countries, ARMENPRESS reports Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva.

“At least 23 countries have reported the discovery of the Omicron variant, and that number will undoubtedly increase”, he said.








