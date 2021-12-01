The US Secretary of State and the Turkish FM discuss developments in the Caucasus

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in the Caucasus with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Summit in Riga.

“"We both attach importance to comparing our views on various issues, including the situation in and around Ukraine, in the Western Balkans, as well as in the Caucasus, and in a number of other areas, with particular emphasis on US-Turkey collaboration and cooperation on various issues." ARMENPRESS reports, Blinken said.

After the meeting, Çavuşoğlu made a note on his Twitter page, noting: "We discussed with Secretary Blinken the developments in Ethiopia, Ukraine, Syria and the Caucasus, as well as we talked about bilateral relations."