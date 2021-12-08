Azerbaijani servicemen fire at the Armenian military water truck
18:33, 8 December, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the rear support vehicle (water truck) of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia located in the south-western direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Defense Minister informed ARMENPRESS that the incident claimed no casualties.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version