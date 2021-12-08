Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Azerbaijani servicemen fire at the Armenian military water truck

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the rear support vehicle (water truck) of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia located in the south-western direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Defense Minister informed ARMENPRESS that the incident claimed no casualties.








