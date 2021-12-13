Screening of Sergey Paradjanov’s films to be organized in France

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On December 15, at Paris Center Pompidou Musée National d’Art Moderne the screening of Sergey Paradjanov’s “Triptych” - KYIV FRESCOES, 1966; HAKOB HOVNATANYAN, 1967; ARABESQUES ON THE THEME OF PIROSMANI, 1985-will be organized to mark a donation of these three films to Pompidou Center, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reports.

The films were restored within the frames of “Classics of the Armenian Cinema” project by the National Cinema Center of Armenia and the Hamo Bek-Nazarov Project. The restoration was sponsored by Fixafilm and Kino Klassika.

Printing of the new 35mm copies of the restored films was sponsored by Armenian General Benevolent Union for permanent archive collection at the National Cinema Center of Armenia, Pompidou Center, the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Dovzhenko Center and Georgian Film Studio.

The screening will be accompanied by a presentation of the National Cinema Center’s partner and curator of “Classics of the Armenian Cinema” project, the film preservationist Daniel Bird.