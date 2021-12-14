There is certain appreciation of Armenian dram, CBA chief says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian dram has been certainly appreciated as of the moment, President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan said at a press conference today.

He said that many factors affect the exchange rate. “Some depreciation of the Armenian dram took place, and this happened not only to the Armenian dram. As of this moment, if I am not mistaken, there is certain appreciation of the Armenian dram”, he said, adding that different factors affect it conditioned by the demand and supply. If the demand is higher, then the dram depreciates, and vice versa. According to the CBA chief, this is a normal process.

“Due to the fundamentals, there is no reason for fluctuation. As for short-term fluctuations, they always can happen”, he added.

He stated that the Armenian public is now more tolerant towards the fluctuations compared to the past 5-6 or ten years.