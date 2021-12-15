Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Union’s enlargement is more than obvious to all those who are familiar with the mutual relations between its member states and the regional developments, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the 7th annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club, commenting on the 7th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.

“I want to say that Russia, Armenia and other member states are closely cooperating in the Eurasian Economic Union, and as we are in Yerevan now, I would like to specifically highlight the constructive, interested approach of the Armenian side on integration development matters. Armenia plays a great role in the expansion of the EAEU’s ties with the third countries”, the Russian Ambassador said.

He said that one of the key directions of the Union’s work is the expansion of its geography through the establishment of ties with third countries and regional integration unions.

As of now, EAEU has five member states – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba have a status of an observer. Trade agreements have been signed with five more countries, such as China, Iran, Vietnam, Singapore and Serbia.

In this context Ambassador Kopyrkin reminded that the 2019 October meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was also attended by the leaders of Iran and Singapore.

According to him, Armenia’s economic benefits gained from the EAEU are also obvious. The evidence of this is Armenia’s mutual trade growth with the other member states of the EAEU. “In the first 9 months of this year, Armenia’s export volumes to the EAEU states have increased by almost 30%. Moreover, the growth has been registered with all partners”, Kopyrkin added.

The annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club was also attended by the Ambassadors of Belarus, Kazakhstan to Armenia, the representatives of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia and members of the Eurasian Expert Club.