ARMENPRESS marks 103rd birthday

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 103rd birthday of ARMENPRESS, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan congratulated the state news agency’s staffers and readers, describing ARMENPRESS as a “unique depository of multi-sector events of Armenia’s historical past.”

ARMENPRESS was founded on December 18 in 1918. Back then, it was known as the Armenian Telegraph Agency.

“For more than a century ARMENPRESS is covering with high professional responsibility the most important issues of public life,” Dumanyan said in a message.

He praised ARMENPRESS for its “dedication and professionalism in fulfilling its mission of documenting the important events of the country and duly presenting to the public the news and issues in politics, economy, education, culture, sports and other areas.”

“ARMENPRESS’s role is invaluable also in presenting Armenia in the information world, in international arenas, reaching our voice worldwide.”

In turn, academician Ashot Melkonyan described ARMENPRESS as the “heavyweight” and one of the most esteemed news agencies in the Armenian media sectors.

Melkonyan, the Director of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences said that ARMENPRESS has become “one of the most important attributes of Armenian statehood.”

He praised the news agency for maintaining its principles and esteem despite the widespread problematic impacts of yellow press and social media in the news media sector.